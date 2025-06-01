What's the story

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan (60) recently got candid about his relationship with his partner Gauri Spratt, saying their bond was an unexpected one.

Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, the actor reflected on how his perception of love has evolved over time.

He also spoke about emotional maturity and finding companionship again after his marriages to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.