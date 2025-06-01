Aamir reveals his love story with Gauri began 'by mistake'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan (60) recently got candid about his relationship with his partner Gauri Spratt, saying their bond was an unexpected one.
Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, the actor reflected on how his perception of love has evolved over time.
He also spoke about emotional maturity and finding companionship again after his marriages to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.
New beginnings
Khan's unexpected love story with Spratt
Khan revealed that he initially never planned to find love again.
He said, "By mistake, Gauri aur main mile aur connect hue aur humari dosti badhi, pyaar badha, izzat badhi (By mistake, Gauri and I met, and we became friends, fell in love, grew to respect each other.)"
To wo ho gaya. Maine plan nahi kiya. (So that happened...I didn't plan it.)"
He shared his initial thoughts on not needing a partner due to all the healthy relationships around him.
Personal growth
Khan's journey to self-love and respect
Khan further spoke about his personal journey of self-love and respect.
He said, "Pehle mujhe laga tha meri umar bhi ho gayi hai. Ab iss umar me kahan dhoondunga (At first I thought, I've aged, where will I even find a partner?)"
"Aur meri therapy bhi shuru ho gayi thi to mujhe samajh bhi aa gaya tha ki mujhe apne aap ko healthy banana hai (I had also started therapy, so I understood that I need to become healthy.)"
Relationship dynamics
Khan's insights on relationships and their evolution
Khan shared his thoughts on how relationships can change over time.
He said, "Rishta tab khatam hota hai, jab wo kaafi time pehle khatam ho chuka hai (A relationship ends, when that relationship had ended long before.)"
"Actually, rishta badal chuka hai, usme ek tabdili aayi hai aur aapko aur aapke partner ko baad me realize hota hai ki humlog kaafi aage nikal aaye (The relationship has changed, and you and your partner realize that you've gone way beyond.)"
Family ties
Khan's enduring bonds with ex-wives and family
Khan emphasized that he has always shared a deep bond with both his ex-wives, Dutta and Rao.
He said, "Mujhe lagta nahi kisi ke saath aisa bond banega (I don't think I'll have a bond like that with anyone.)"
"Kiran and I, Reena and I will always remain a family."
"Husband-wife na rahe (we might not remain husband-wife), but we will be family."
Career update
Khan's upcoming film marks his return to acting
On the professional front, Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par.
This movie will be his return to acting after Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), which met with commercial failure.
The film has generated high expectations not just from fans but also from industry insiders.
It also marks Genelia Deshmukh's comeback to mainstream Bollywood films.
It releases on June 20.