What's the story

Neeraj Ghaywan, the director of Homebound, revealed that executive producer Martin Scorsese had given valuable input on the film's script.

In an interview with Deadline, he revealed, "The first time that he read the script, he sent me notes over email about how he felt."

"He also helped me with the edit. He watched the cut, and he sent notes via email. There was one time I got on a Zoom with him, and it was incredible."