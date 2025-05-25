How Martin Scorsese's valuable insights shaped Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound'
What's the story
Neeraj Ghaywan, the director of Homebound, revealed that executive producer Martin Scorsese had given valuable input on the film's script.
In an interview with Deadline, he revealed, "The first time that he read the script, he sent me notes over email about how he felt."
"He also helped me with the edit. He watched the cut, and he sent notes via email. There was one time I got on a Zoom with him, and it was incredible."
Inputs
Ghaywan said working with Scorsese was 'surreal'
The director added, "He helped me structure the script in various phases. He told me some things about being expository, saying something with a bigger voice, or being more subtle about things or about certain characters and arcs."
"He just has this childlike energy, and you're sitting across from him even though it's via a computer...it's surreal."
"Words can't describe how much it means to me for somebody of that stature to give it so much care and attention."
Cast's perspective
'Homebound' cast expressed admiration for Ghaywan's directorial vision
The Homebound cast couldn't stop raving about Ghaywan's vision. Ishaan Khatter, praising Ghaywan's previous film Masaan, called it a "beautiful film."
"For all of us, this was a very transformative experience," Khatter said.
Janhvi Kapoor, Khatter's co-star, echoed similar sentiments, saying, "I messaged him after shooting this film that I don't mind if I need to play a tree in the background of his next film, I just need to be in it."
Plot
What is 'Homebound' all about?
Homebound, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, stars Kapoor, Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa.
The film revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who wish to join the police force.
The story follows their path to fulfilling their dreams and the pressure it puts on their friendship.