What's the story

In a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter India, Mardaani 2 actor Vishal Jethwa opened up about feeling like a "misfit" in Bollywood.

Regardless of his growing fame, Jethwa stated that he doesn't think he really belongs in the industry.

"Yeh world mere liye bohot naya hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki mein Bollywood se belong nahi karta, apart from being an actor. I feel I am really a misfit," he said.