'No privilege...': Why Vishal Jethwa considers himself 'misfit' in Bollywood
What's the story
In a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter India, Mardaani 2 actor Vishal Jethwa opened up about feeling like a "misfit" in Bollywood.
Regardless of his growing fame, Jethwa stated that he doesn't think he really belongs in the industry.
"Yeh world mere liye bohot naya hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki mein Bollywood se belong nahi karta, apart from being an actor. I feel I am really a misfit," he said.
Career path
Jethwa's journey: From background dancer to Bollywood
Jethwa's journey started as a background dancer before spending a decade in television.
His big break came when Bollywood recognized him through his role in Mardaani 2.
The actor reflected on his journey, stating, "Meri journey bohot ups and downs ke saath aayi hai, kyunki mere paas koi privilegenahi hai."
"When I did Mardaani 2, uske baad COVID lockdown hua, aur mujhe bohot samay tak ghar pe baithna pada."
Inspiration
Jethwa's desire to inspire aspiring actors
Jethwa takes pride in his journey and wishes to represent those who audition with the dream of making it big.
He hopes to inspire people who think not speaking fluent English, not dressing well, or not coming from a strong financial background would pull them back.
His recent film Homebound premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, receiving a nine-minute-long standing ovation.
It also features Ishaan Khatter.