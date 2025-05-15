Sunita Ahuja hints at cracks in marriage with Govinda
What's the story
Bollywood actor Govinda Arun Ahuja aka Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja addressed rumors of their troubled marriage.
Speaking to Deccan Talks With Asif, Sunita disclosed that her father didn't want her to marry Govinda as he was aware of the difficulties in showbiz.
However, Sunita stood firm on her love for Govinda, saying, "I was 15 years old when I held Govinda's hand. That childhood love is like that, we both loved each other a lot."
Relationship status
'I won't let anyone take my husband away from me'
When asked how their relationship is now, Sunita said, "Pata nahi kis ki nazar lag gayi (I don't know who cursed us)."
Adding, "I won't let anyone take my husband away from me."
She also credited Govinda's mother for their marriage, mentioning that she lives at Govinda's home because of her mother-in-law.
"She had told him, 'Chichi, if you leave Sunita, tu bhikhari ban jayega (If you leave Sunita, you will become a beggar).'"
Infidelity insights
Her views on infidelity and relationships
Sunita also spoke about infidelity in a recent interview with Hauterfly.
She advised women not to blindly defend their partners.
"I would like to tell women that don't ever say that your partner is innocent (doesn't cheat)," she said.
"If he does it, it will become so bad, and no matter how hard you try to get rid of the other woman, she won't leave him for years. Even if you leave him, that woman won't."