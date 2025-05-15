Prince Harry-Meghan Markle support Brooklyn amid Beckham family feud
What's the story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be secretly supporting Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, amid their family feud.
The media has called this "Beckxit," a reference to Harry-Meghan's own "Megxit."
Sources claim Markle and Peltz have bonded over being unfairly branded "homewreckers" in media narratives.
Recently, the couple opened up during a dinner at Harry and Markle's Montecito home in California, reports MailOnline.
Emotional connection
'Harry and Meghan were very empathetic to them both'
During the dinner, Markle engaged in an in-depth conversation with Peltz, telling her that she understood and sympathized with the situation.
Meanwhile, Harry showed his support to Brooklyn by empathizing with the pain of family issues.
A source told The Sun that "Harry and Meghan were very empathetic and very kind to them both."
"Harry was fully aware of the situation and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through a similar situation."
Potential conflict
A new friendship may upset Brooklyn's parents
The newfound friendship between the Sussexes and the Beckhams could upset Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham.
The former footballer and his Spice Girl wife reportedly had a fallout with Harry and Markle over story leaks.
Brooklyn distanced himself from old UK friends, following Peltz's LA lifestyle, just like Harry moved to the United States with his American wife.
Beckhams are said to be unhappy about the couple skipping David's 50th birthday celebration.
Family tensions
Brooklyn's ongoing feud with parents is linked to his wife
Brooklyn's feud with his parents seems to stem from his wife, Peltz. Reportedly, Peltz believes she is mistreated by the Beckham family and has pushed Brooklyn away.
Romeo's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, is another bone of contention. She once dated Brooklyn. The couple reportedly avoids family events if she attends.
Some say that the root of the problem started at Brooklyn and Peltz's 2022 wedding when she didn't wear Victoria's design.
This incident has reportedly fueled the ongoing family feud.