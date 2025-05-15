What's the story

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be secretly supporting Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, amid their family feud.

The media has called this "Beckxit," a reference to Harry-Meghan's own "Megxit."

Sources claim Markle and Peltz have bonded over being unfairly branded "homewreckers" in media narratives.

Recently, the couple opened up during a dinner at Harry and Markle's Montecito home in California, reports MailOnline.