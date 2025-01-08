Meghan Markle 'devastated' after beloved rescue dog's death
What's the story
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is grieving the loss of her beloved rescue dog, Guy.
She had adopted the beagle a decade ago from a Canadian dog rescue after he was given mere days to live at a kill shelter in Kentucky.
In an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday (January 7), she shared her grief and recounted how Guy had been with her through major life events.
Tribute
He was 'best guy any girl could have asked for'
In her tribute, Markle revealed that Guy was called "the little guy" because he was so small and frail, inspiring her to name him Guy.
She fondly remembered him as "the best guy any girl could have asked for."
The Duchess also shared that Guy often made appearances on her former Instagram account and blog, The Tig.
Recovery journey
Guy's resilience and recovery from a 'terrible accident'
Before moving to the UK, Guy had met with a "terrible accident" which required multiple surgeries over months.
Although everyone doubted he would walk again, one doctor—Dr. Noel Fitzpatrick—remained hopeful.
Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, would frequently visit Guy during his recovery in Surrey.
She thanked Dr. Fitzpatrick and his team at Queen West Animal Hospital for their support during this difficult time.
New series
Markle's upcoming TV show to feature Guy
Markle, who recently announced her return to television with a new series titled With Love, Meghan, revealed that Guy would be featured in the show.
She hoped that viewers would understand her devastation over his loss and perhaps even "fall a little bit in love too."
The Duchess ended her tribute by thanking Guy for "so many years of unconditional love," saying he enriched her life in ways he could never comprehend.
Emotional tribute
The tribute video will surely make you teary eyed
In the video, Markle shared photos and adorable videos of Guy, including those of Harry and her cuddling with Guy.
Another adorable clip features Harry walking with their son Archie and Guy as Archie holds Guy's leash.
Toward the end of the video, Markle is heard singing with one of her kids to a song about Guy, "We love you Guy, oh yes we do/We love you Guy and we'll be true/When you're not near us, we're blue."