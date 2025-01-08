'Unprofessional actors': Did Ektaa target Ram Kapoor in cryptic post
What's the story
Television czarina Ektaa Kapoor has taken to social media to slam an actor, believed to be Ram Kapoor, over his comments on a controversial on-screen kiss in the hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.
In a cryptic Instagram Story, she asked "unprofessional actors" to "shut up."
Though she didn't name Ram directly, fans are sure her sharp words were aimed at her show's former lead actor.
Interview fallout
What did Ram reveal in the interview
The controversy was sparked by an interview that Ram gave to Siddharth Kannan on Monday (January 6).
During the chat, he reflected on a pivotal moment from Bade Achhe Lagte Hai—his much-discussed on-screen kiss with co-star Sakshi Tanwar.
Ram revealed that the scene, unprecedented in Indian television history, was written and insisted upon by Kapoor, despite his initial hesitation.
Defense stance
'I don't owe an explanation to anybody': Ram
In the interview, Ram defended his decision to do the scene.
He said, "Mera kaam as an actor is to do my job. I don't owe an explanation to anybody... Mera kaam hai script ko follow karo...Main kaise bol sakta hu ki ye main nahi kar sakta, tab main actor nahi hu...so I did nothing wrong (My work is to follow the script. I can't deny)."
But these remarks didn't sit well with Kapoor.
Social media reaction
Kapoor's cryptic response on Instagram
Reacting to Ram's comments, Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and posted a sharp retort: "Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows shud shut up! False information N skewed stories. Can only last till. I talk.'.. but there is dignity in silence, (sic)."
Though she didn't name anyone specifically, her cryptic words left little doubt among fans that they were aimed at Ram.