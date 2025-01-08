What's the story

Television czarina Ektaa Kapoor has taken to social media to slam an actor, believed to be Ram Kapoor, over his comments on a controversial on-screen kiss in the hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

In a cryptic Instagram Story, she asked "unprofessional actors" to "shut up."

Though she didn't name Ram directly, fans are sure her sharp words were aimed at her show's former lead actor.