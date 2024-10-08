Summarize Simplifying... In short Dheeraj Dhoopar, currently starring in 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', declined the offer to participate in 'Bigg Boss 18' to stay committed to his show.

However, he expressed interest in joining future seasons of 'Bigg Boss', a reality show he's been approached for over the past few years.

However, he expressed interest in joining future seasons of 'Bigg Boss', a reality show he's been approached for over the past few years.

Dhoopar also apologized to his fans for his absence from 'Bigg Boss 18' and encouraged them to continue watching 'Rabb Se Hai Dua'.

Dheeraj Dhoopar explains why he rejected 'Bigg Boss 18'

Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals why he declined 'Bigg Boss 18' offer

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:43 pm Oct 08, 2024

What's the story Dheeraj Dhoopar, one of the biggest names in Indian television, recently revealed why he chose not to enter Bigg Boss 18. Although earlier reports claimed that he had agreed to enter the Salman Khan-hosted show, he later backed out. In an exclusive interview with Times Now, Dhoopar finally revealed the reason behind the move.

Show commitment

'Rabb Se Hai Dua' was Dhoopar's priority over 'BB18'

Dhoopar, who is currently seen in Rabb Se Hai Dua, made it clear that he was never going to leave the show. He said, "Rabb Se Hai Dua is like my baby. It's my show. I cannot say no to this show or leave the show to do some other show or reality show." "I will stick to Rabb Se Hai Dua until its end. I can't think of anything else."

Future prospects

Dhoopar expressed interest in future 'Bigg Boss' seasons

Despite his current focus on Rabb Se Hai Dua, Dhoopar didn't rule out the possibility of participating in future seasons of Bigg Boss. He revealed, "Why not? Why not! I have been approached for Bigg Boss since four to five years. So, I really want to be a part of this show in the future."

Fan message

Dhoopar apologized to fans for not participating in 'Bigg Boss'

Dhoopar also seized the opportunity to speak to his fans who were upset over his absence from Bigg Boss 18. He said, "Sorry guys, agar aap log mujhe iss saal nahi dekh paye (if you couldn't see me this year)." "But, keep watching Rabb Se Hai Dua. Aage chal kar agar mai kabhi iss journey ka hissa banu Bigg Boss mein, toh aap log zarur dekhiyega (If I ever become part of Bigg Boss, then you must watch it)."