Actor Deven Bhojani recently debunked a death hoax that had alarmed his fans on social media.

Best known for his role as Dushyant in the TV show 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', Bhojani has also directed the show and transitioned to films and web series in recent years.

Despite his career shift, his character Dushyant remains popular, with memes featuring him trending online.

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' fame Deven Bhojani debunks death hoax

Deven Bhojani dead? Actor clears confusion after social media scare

By Tanvi Gupta 06:10 pm Jul 22, 202406:10 pm

What's the story Celebrity death hoaxes are unfortunately common on social media, and actor Deven Bhojani, famously known for portraying Gattu in the light-hearted comedy show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby (2005-2010), recently fell victim to one. On Monday, Bhojani took to social media X/Twitter to debunk the false rumors about his death. Addressing the issue directly, he reassured his fans that he was alive and well.

How did the rumor begin?

It all began when a user posted a condolence message for Bhojani on social media, causing immediate concern among the 54-year-old actor's fanbase across the nation. Once netizens realized it was a hoax, the user faced backlash from fans who criticized them for spreading false death rumors. On Monday, Bhojani himself responded to the hoax by writing, "Hello! Hello! Hello! I'm alive yaar (sic)."

Bhojani's iconic 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' role still resonates with fans

Bhojani is best known for his role as Dushyant in the TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, where he portrayed a technology enthusiast. His catchphrase "I'll explain" from the show gained widespread popularity. Recently, memes featuring his character Dushyant trended online following a Microsoft outage. In an interview with The Times of India, Bhojani said, "I feel so proud that even after 20 years of the show people still remember Dushyant and he has become so iconic."

Bhojani's career shifted from television to films and web series

Apart from acting, many people might not know that Bhojani also directed Sarabhai vs Sarabhai which was headlined by Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar. In recent years, Bhojani has transitioned his focus from television to films and web series. His notable roles include performances in Dunki, Scoop, and Agneepath. His last appearance on television was in the show Bhakarwadi, which aired two years ago.