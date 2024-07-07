In brief Simplifying... In brief Mukesh Chhabra, a renowned Bollywood casting director, has hailed Ranbir Kapoor as the 'Number 1' hero, attributing his success to his irresistible charm that leaves fans eagerly awaiting his films.

Mukesh Chhabra reveals why Ranbir Kapoor is 'Number 1' hero

By Tanvi Gupta 04:46 pm Jul 07, 2024

What's the story Esteemed casting director-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra spilled a lot of beans about Bollywood during a candid chat with Pinkvilla. He praised actor Vicky Kaushal for his unwavering dedication and hard work, while also humorously mentioning his frequent disagreements with filmmaker Hansal Mehta. In the same chat, when asked about maintaining star status amid constant paparazzi scrutiny, Chhabra emphatically declared Ranbir Kapoor as "number 1" in this area.

'In this order, he is the number 1': Chhabra

Despite keeping his personal life private, Kapoor has maintained significant stardom. "I think vo jo Ranbir ka charm hai na, vo log usko dekhne ke liye pagal hain jo tadapte hain jab uski film aati hai, I think vo Ranbir jo hai in that order he is the number 1 (Kapoor's charm that people go crazy about him when his film releases and yearn for him, in that order he is the number 1)," explained Chhabra.

Chhabra's definition of a 'superstar' and praise for SRK

Chhabra, who has introduced several successful actors to Bollywood, was also asked about his definition of a "superstar." He stated that every hardworking individual is a star in his eyes. Addressing Shah Rukh Khan's "last of the stars" statement, Chhabra said, "As much as SRK is concerned, he is a different star who no one can touch." He further praised Khan's work ethic and passion for acting.

He highlighted SRK's influence and work ethic

Chhabra further elaborated on Khan's influence, stating, "He is very hard-working. There are very few people who are as hard-working as him." He emphasized, "The amount of effort he puts into date with so much passion, I think he loves acting. Similarly, so many people have that love for him because of which they come to Mumbai for work." "Everybody has a common inspiration in SRK." Chhabra's casting credits include films like Dunki and Gangs of Wasseypur.