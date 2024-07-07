Mukesh Chhabra reveals he frequently fights with director Hansal Mehta
In a recent interview, renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra revealed his unique working relationships with filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Imtiaz Ali, and Rajkumar Hirani. He disclosed that he often has disagreements with Mehta during the casting process, stating, "The most fights I would have had with anyone would have been with Hansal sir." Chhabra added that Mehta encourages him to think differently and uniquely without providing a direct brief.
Chhabra feels 'lot of tension' while working with Mehta
The Dil Bechara director told Pinkvilla, "Hum dono ek dusre ko bahut zyada kaam ki respect karte hai, pyaar karte hai, ladte hai, jhagadte hai (We both respect each other very much, love each other, fight, and quarrel)." "And his brief is, 'You have seen it, na.' And when he says that, you feel a lot of tension."
Ali provides backstories for every character
Chhabra also shed light on his collaboration with Ali during the casting process. He revealed that Ali always provides a detailed backstory for every character, irrespective of the role's size. "Whatever brief Imtiaz Ali gives, there is a lot of love in it. Even if it is a small role, he tells a very lovely story about it," Chhabra shared during the interview.
Chhabra reveals Hirani's specific casting demands
In the same interview, Chhabra discussed his experience working with Hirani. He revealed that the Sanju director is very particular about his casting requirements. "Raju sir has a very specific brief. He has a picture in his mind that he must be of this height, must be wearing glasses. His physical description is very clear," said Chhabra. According to him, Hirani provides an exact physical description for each character which guides the casting process.