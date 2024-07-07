In brief Simplifying... In brief Director Mukesh Chhabra shared insights into his collaborations with fellow directors Hansal Mehta and Imtiaz Ali, and his experiences with Rajkumar Hirani's casting process.

Chhabra and Mehta share a dynamic relationship of respect and occasional disagreements.

Ali, on the other hand, is known for providing detailed backstories for every character, regardless of the role's size.

Mukesh Chhabra shares unique working relationships with different directors

Mukesh Chhabra reveals he frequently fights with director Hansal Mehta

By Isha Sharma 12:45 pm Jul 07, 202412:45 pm

What's the story In a recent interview, renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra revealed his unique working relationships with filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Imtiaz Ali, and Rajkumar Hirani. He disclosed that he often has disagreements with Mehta during the casting process, stating, "The most fights I would have had with anyone would have been with Hansal sir." Chhabra added that Mehta encourages him to think differently and uniquely without providing a direct brief.

Working with Mehta

Chhabra feels 'lot of tension' while working with Mehta

The Dil Bechara director told Pinkvilla, "Hum dono ek dusre ko bahut zyada kaam ki respect karte hai, pyaar karte hai, ladte hai, jhagadte hai (We both respect each other very much, love each other, fight, and quarrel)." "And his brief is, 'You have seen it, na.' And when he says that, you feel a lot of tension."

Working with Ali

Ali provides backstories for every character

Chhabra also shed light on his collaboration with Ali during the casting process. He revealed that Ali always provides a detailed backstory for every character, irrespective of the role's size. "Whatever brief Imtiaz Ali gives, there is a lot of love in it. Even if it is a small role, he tells a very lovely story about it," Chhabra shared during the interview.

Hirani's process

Chhabra reveals Hirani's specific casting demands

In the same interview, Chhabra discussed his experience working with Hirani. He revealed that the Sanju director is very particular about his casting requirements. "Raju sir has a very specific brief. He has a picture in his mind that he must be of this height, must be wearing glasses. His physical description is very clear," said Chhabra. According to him, Hirani provides an exact physical description for each character which guides the casting process.