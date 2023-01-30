Entertainment

Kate Winslet inspired Kareena Kapoor's character in Hansal Mehta's next

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 30, 2023, 05:07 pm 2 min read

Kate Winslet inspired Kareena Kapoor Khan's character in The Buckingham Murders

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently revealed that her character in Hansal Mehta's next directorial is inspired by Kate Winslet's character from Mare of Easttown. The actor has wrapped up the shooting of the film in the United Kingdom, tentatively titled The Buckingham Murders. The project, produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Mahana Film, also marks Khan's first as a producer.

Kapoor Khan's love for 'Mare of Easttown'

The film revolves around a mother who is also a detective investigating a murder in Buckinghamshire. Speaking about her character in an interview with Variety, she said, "I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've molded a little bit on those lines."

Debuting as a producer

The new project is reported to be bilingual; it will be 80% English and 20% Hindi, and it also marks Kapoor Khan's debut as a producer. Speaking about his experience, she said, "When you're thinking in Hindi, but speaking in English, it was actually a difficult task to do because it was the reverse situation for the first time."

Kapoor Khan's love for off-beat films

The Heroine actor also spoke about her love for offbeat films as she began a new chapter with "shockingly different" films. She stated that Kapoor and Hansal Mehta suggested she join as a creative. "I thought that if I love something so much, and this is a character that I wanted to play, I think it's fun to do it."

Delving into new genres

Kapoor Khan further revealed why this distinction is something new for her even after spending two decades in Bollywood. She said, "It's very different because obviously you're used to seeing me in all the mainstream movies, which have the song, dance, the gloss, the glamour."

Kapoor Khan's future projects look promising

Apart from this, Khan also has some exciting projects in her kitty. She will be making her OTT debut with Netflix's Indian adaptation of Keigo Higashino's novel, The Devotion of Suspect X, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She also has Rajesh Krishnan's The Crew, which will go on floors in March.