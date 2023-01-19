Entertainment

'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' trailer features star-crossed lovers' romance

Anurag Kashyap's 'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat' is heading toward a theatrical release on February 3

Ahead of its release on February 3, 2023, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has unveiled the trailer of his next directorial Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. It features Alaya F and debutant Karan Mehta in lead roles. Earlier, Kashyap unveiled the film's teaser on December 22, 2022. It's backed by Good Bad Films and Zee Studios while the music is by Amit Trivedi.

Why does this story matter?

Kashyap had last directed the time-travel thriller Dobaaraa, which starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

It's also worth mentioning that Kashyap's filmography is filled with some pathbreaking films such as the Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, No Smoking, and Dev D.

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, however, is strikingly different since it's billed as a romantic musical, a territory Kashyap hasn't ventured much into.

Story will move between Dalhousie and London

The trailer reveals that the film will majorly move across two locations: Dalhousie and London, and will trace two young, rebellious couples' love stories, with the lead pair playing star-crossed, tragic lovers "united by fate." It also seems like it'll touch upon the issues of honor killing or the problems that stem from the union of people who belong to different castes or classes.

'The film feels like a new inning' for Kashyap

Revealing his inspiration, Kashyap earlier said, "The story has taken shape over the years with my conversations with my daughter and the GenZ, and to realize how our set beliefs and conditioning affect them...that we are migrants to the world today (and) that they are a native too." "This feels like a new inning and I am happy that it's starting with this film."

Learn more about the film's team here

The film had its world premiere at the Marrakech International Film Festival. Apart from direction, Kashyap has also handled the writing responsibilities. The cinematography is by Sylvester Fonseca, who has previously worked with Kashyap on projects such as Dobaaraa and Sacred Games. The editing is by Konark Saxena. It has been granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification.