Indra Kumar-Sidharth Malhotra to reunite for rom-com after 'Thank God'

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 08, 2023, 11:10 am 2 min read

Indra Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra are set to join hands for a romantic comedy soon

Director Indra Kumar recently collaborated with actor Sidharth Malhotra for the family comedy-drama film Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. While the film may have been an average performer at the box office, reports are rife that Kumar is eager to renew his association with Malhotra! If everything falls into place, Malhotra may be soon seen headlining Kumar's yet-to-be-titled romantic comedy.

Why does this story matter?

Romantic comedy is a fan-favorite genre in Bollywood. The success of films such as Namastey London, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Jab We Met, and Pati Patni Aur Woh, among several others, bears testimony to that.

In the past, Kumar has contributed to this genre through Ishq and Pyare Mohan, so it would be interesting to see how he writes and executes Malhotra's character.

Kumar and Malhotra are in talks about the film

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Indra Kumar is planning another rom-com with Sidharth Malhotra. Indra Kumar had initially approached Sidharth for the new venture while they were still working on Thank God." "It was during the last leg of the film's shoot when the duo...reached a verbal agreement on the venture. Currently, both Kumar and Malhotra have begun talks again for the venture."

The rom-com is set to feature multiple actors

While the project is still in its nascent stage, the source added, "The film will feature a big ensemble cast. Malhotra will be seen playing one of the male leads who has a primary role... Essentially, he will be seen leading the cast of the new project." To note, Kumar's films, such as the Masti and Dhamaal series, are known for their cast ensembles.

Meanwhile, take a look at Malhotra's future projects

Malhotra is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's web show Indian Police Force, slated to release on Amazon Prime Video. It is set in Shetty's much-acclaimed cop universe. Additionally, he will also be seen in Mission Majnu, which will be released on Netflix on January 20. It's directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's Yodha, co-starring Disha Patani, is also in the pipeline.