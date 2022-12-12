Entertainment

'Waltair Veerayya': 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja's first look dropped

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 12, 2022

The makers of megastar Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's upcoming film Waltair Veerayya took to social media on Monday to unveil Teja's first look. Teja will be seen playing play Assistant Commissioner of Police Vikram Sagar, an honest police officer committed to his job. The film has been directed by KS Ravindra (Power) who popularly goes by "Bobby" in the South Indian film industry.

Why does this story matter?

Expectations from Waltair Veerayya are high considering it's billed as an explosive action-thriller that will cater to the masses.

Moreover, since Ravindra has delivered commercial successes in the form of Jai Lava Kusa and Venky Mama, his association with the film heightens expectations.

Additionally, Teja enjoys an immense fan following in the South, which is expected to translate well into momentous footfalls.

Teja is introduced as a 'tiger' in the teaser

Chiranjeevi unveiled Teja's first poster and a short teaser that captured him performing high-octane action stunts. In the clip, Teja is introduced as a "tiger" and his stunts prove that, too. We also see him caring for a small lamb before and after his fight with his enemies. We wonder if this lamb is going to play any consequential role in the film, too.

Take a good look at the poster here

In October, Chiranjeevi shared the film's teaser

In October, Chiranjeevi shared another teaser that was loved by the audience. The teaser, over two minutes long, featured Veerayya as a fisherman, who blows up a goon and all his men singlehandedly! The buzz for the film seems to be high; it remains to be seen how it performs. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, Walter Veerayya will be Chiranjeevi's 154th venture.

Shruti Haasan will play a key role, too

Shruti Haasan will play the female lead. The film will hit theaters on January 13, 2023. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are bankrolling it while GK Mohan is serving as the co-producer. One of the most sought-after music composers down South, Devi Sri Prasad will be composing the melodies. Arthur A Wilson is spearheading the cinematography while Niranjan Devaramane (Maricha) is the editor.