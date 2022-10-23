Entertainment

Happy birthday, Prabhas: Looking at Rebel Star's upcoming films

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 23, 2022, 12:12 pm 2 min read

Prabhas is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. Happy birthday!

Touted to be the first true pan-Indian superstar, Rebel Star Prabhas has numerous stupendous achievements to his credit. Not only did he headline the Baahubali franchise that triggered the pan-Indian movement in the film industry, but he's also been open to experimenting and putting his mettle to the test across genres. On Prabhas's 43rd birthday, take a look at his upcoming, eagerly anticipated films.

#1 'Adipurush'

On January 12, 2023, Prabhas will be seen headlining Om Raut's anxiously-awaited Adipurush, a mythological action-adventure drama where he will portray Lord Rama/Raghava's role. The film—reportedly mounted on a scale of a whopping Rs. 500cr—marks his first association with Kriti Sanon, who is playing Janaki/Sita in it. Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh/Ravana. T-Series and Retrophiles have bankrolled the expensive period drama.

#2 'Salaar'

There are high hopes pinned on Salaar since it is helmed by Prashanth Neel, who has delivered the roaring KGF franchise. Reportedly, we will see Prabhas playing dual roles in it. For one of these roles, the Billa actor has undergone a physical transformation and lost about 20-22kg. Also starring Shruti Haasan as the female lead, Salaar will premiere theatrically on September 28, 2023.

#3 'Project K'

Project K has been dominating the news since it was announced, primarily due to its stellar star cast. Besides Prabhas, the movie stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Disha Patani, too, was roped in a few months ago. The mega canvas sci-fi film is touted to be one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema to date and is directed by Nag Ashwin.

#4 'Spirit'

Announced in October 2021, Arjun Reddy helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Spirit will reportedly be a multilingual release featuring Prabhas in the role of a police officer. Bhushan Kumar's T-Series is backing the film. In an old interview, Kumar had said, "Spirit is a long way, but it'll be a great film. Prabhas is playing [a] cop for the first time in it."

#5 Prabhas will also headline Maruthi's untitled film

The Baahubali actor will also reportedly collaborate with writer-director Maruthi Dasari (Bhale Bhale Magadivoy) and RRR producer DVV Danayya on a supernatural action-thriller. Though not much information is available about the film, it is expected to go on floors in November 2022 and will be shot across multiple locations in India. An official confirmation about the rest of the cast, however, is still awaited.