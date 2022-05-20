Entertainment

'NTR 31': 'KGF' director joins hands with 'RRR's Jr. NTR

'NTR 31': 'KGF' director joins hands with 'RRR's Jr. NTR

Written by Isha Sharma May 20, 2022, 07:41 pm 3 min read

Director Neel shared the first look of 'NTR 31'. (Photo credit: Twitter/@prashanth_neel)

On the occasion of Jr. NTR's 39th birthday on Friday, KGF director Prashanth Neel revealed the first poster of the actor's next, tentatively titled NTR 31. This will be his next after Koratala Siva's directorial, NTR 30. Neel also took to social media to announce the shooting of his next project as a writer, Bagheera, which is slated for a 2023 release.

Context Why does this story matter?

Neel has been riding high on the success wave of KGF: Chapter 2, which has been smashing multiple records in quick succession.

Not only is it the highest-grossing Kannada film, but it also has a towering presence as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

In 2019, Neel was also nominated for the Best Director award (Kannada) at the Filmfare Awards South for KGF: Chapter 1.

Update Jr. NTR dons a menacing look in monochromatic poster

In a monochromatic poster shared by Neel and Jr. NTR, we see the actor sporting a dark, broody look, as if deep in contemplation. By the looks of it, the film has been constructed on the bedrock of thrill, suspense, and high-octane action. While other details are hard to come by right now, we certainly can't wait to see his intense, ruminative avatar.

Details What is 'NTR 31' about? Who is backing it?

The caption, along with the image, read, "His soil, his reign! But definitely not his blood." Jr. NTR, who recently enjoyed a thunderous success through SS Rajamouli's RRR, is all ready for his next releases. NTR 31 is being jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. Much like RRR and the KGF franchise, NTR 31 is expected to be a pan-Indian release.

Twitter Post Check out the first look image here

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 𝒔𝒐𝒊𝒍 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒊𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒔𝒐𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒃𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒅!



𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐨𝐢𝐥.... 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧 .....

𝐁𝐮𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝....@tarak9999 @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial pic.twitter.com/NNSw3O9zU6 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2022

New project What makes 'Bagheera' interesting?

Coming to Bagheera, the Kannada movie's biggest attraction is the stellar team backing it. After all, makers of critically and commercially successful KGF are behind the film. Expected to be an action-thriller, the film's muhurat puja was held in Bengaluru on Friday. The first look image released in December 2020 said, "When society turns into a jungle and only one predator roars for justice!"

Cast 'Bagheera' to mark reunion of Sriimurali, Neel

Directed by Dr. Suri and produced by Hombale Films, the film will feature Sriimurali as the protagonist. Bagheera will also mark the reunion of Murali and Neel since the latter had directed the 2014 film Ugramm, considered to be Murali's cinematic comeback. While the makers are yet to spill the beans, it is confirmed that Murali will be playing a cop in the movie.