On Prabhas's birthday, makers drop brand-new 'Adipurush' poster

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 23, 2022, 11:23 am 2 min read

'Adipurush' will release in theaters on January 12, 2023

On "Rebel Star" Prabhas's 43rd birthday, the makers of the upcoming mythological action-adventure drama Adipurush have unveiled a new poster featuring him as Lord Rama. The Om Raut directorial, co-starring Kriti Sanon as Janaki/Sita, is heading toward a theatrical release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Earlier, its teaser was launched in Ayodhya on October 2.

Adipurush marks the first cinematic association between Prabhas and Sanon.

Moreover, since films with a mythological/religious backdrop have mostly worked wonders among the masses, there are similar expectations from Adipurush too.

However, as the film's teaser was at the receiving end of immense backlash over the "misrepresentation" of mythological characters, it's important for its makers to rectify the issues and keep the buzz alive.

The poster—unveiled early on Sunday (October 23)—features Prabhas in the middle of a battleground, and he can be seen with Lord Rama's trademark bows and arrows. In the background, we can also see the vanarsena, holding the saffron flag associated with Lord Rama's reign. Prabhas's saffron costume and rudraksha also complement his look. The gorilla-looking creatures, however, still stick out like a sore thumb.

Though the poster has been out only for a few hours, it has already seemingly divided the internet. While some netizens believe that this poster is the best out of the lot and presents a "divine" image of Lord Rama, others aren't so easily pleased. One Twitter user wrote, "No, not an upgrade from the last time," while another said, "Looks quite cartoonish."

The film has reportedly been mounted on a budget of Rs. 500cr, owing to its VFX/CGI costs. T-Series has bankrolled this large-scale mythological drama. Raut has also written the screenplay, while the cinematography is helmed by Karthik Palani. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, who will be essaying the role of Lankesh/Ravana. Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Vatsal Sheth round up the cast.