4 times we were impressed with Shehnaaz Gill, the singer!

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 23, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

An excellent singer and an entertaining performer, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is gifted with many talents

An artist who is blessed with many talents, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill needs no introduction. She has not only wowed the audiences with her command over acting but is also an extremely popular personality on social media. Blessed with a honey-laced voice, Gill also keeps treating fans with covers of several chartbuster songs. Let's take a look at her some of her dynamic, heartwarming performances.

#1 'Tu Yaheen Hai'

To speak about Gill's mellifluous voice and not mention her deeply personal and rather tragic Tu Yaheen Hai would be unfair. Gill performed this song only weeks after the untimely demise of her close friend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla last year. Genuine, unfiltered emotions of love and longing drip from the song, and one can't help but feel empathetic toward her.

#2 'Hasi Ban Gaye'

Every time Gill posts her rendition of a song that explores unrequited love, SidNaaz fans storm the internet praising her and lamenting Shukla's tragic, gaping loss. This came to pass once again a few days ago when she posted a video of her singing Hasi Ban Gaye from Hamari Adhuri Kahani. Gill hit the perfect notes as always and left droves of fans teary-eyed.

#3 'Such A Boring Day'

Youtuber-musician Yashraj Mukhate took the internet by storm earlier this year when he took a popular line said by Gill in BB13 and turned it into a catchy, rhythmic beat. Soon after, Gill-Mukhate collaborated to further extend the beat into a proper song, titled Such A Boring Day. The song is only slightly over a minute, but it gave Shehnaazians another reason to rejoice!

#4 'Mehabooba'

On Saturday, Gill posted another video on Instagram where she could be seen singing the romantic song Mehabooba from Yash's KGF 2. Her post has been liked over 6L times already (at the time of writing). Fans are going gaga over Gill's heart-touching performance and have left numerous encouraging comments under the post. One of them wrote, "You are beautiful inside out, girl."

