Ramya Krishnan to replace Kamal Haasan as 'Bigg Boss' host?

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Nov 27, 2021, 03:04 pm

Ramya Krishnan has already hosted a few episodes of Telugu 'Bigg Boss' during Nagarjuna's absence

We all know that Kamal Haasan is currently recovering from COVID-19. He announced the news earlier this week on Twitter. While his fans are waiting for the actor to get back on his feet, the "Bigg" question still remains unanswered. Who will host the weekend episodes of the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss 5? Reports say Ramya Krishnan is set to take his place.

Importance

Why does this story matter?

Haasan has been hosting Bigg Boss Tamil ever since its inception. During these five seasons, the Vishwaroopam actor has mentioned several times that he enjoys hosting the show and would never miss this for any reason. However, after he returned from the US last week, he contracted the deadly virus. He announced that he has been kept under isolation at a Chennai-based private hospital.

Rumors

Silambarasan TR is also rumored to host the show

Celebrities like Silambarasan TR, Suriya, and Shruti Haasan are also rumored to host the episodes during Haasan's absence. However, given that Krishnan served as a judge for several Vijay TV's shows, the report on her association with Bigg Boss Tamil might turn out to be true. Also, she has hosted a few episodes of Telugu Bigg Boss 3 during Nagarjuna Akkineni's absence as well.

Contestants

New wildcard contestants have entered the show this week

Meanwhile, the fifth season of the Tamil celebrity reality show has had two more wildcard contestants after Abishek Raaja's entry last week. Choreographer Amir entered earlier this week, while television actor Sanjeev Venkat entered a couple of days back. Notably, Raaja, who got evicted from the house a few weeks back, gave a re-entry last week. Isaivani was the last person to get evicted.

Updates

Haasan will be next seen in 'Vikram'

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Haasan will be next seen in the gangster flick Vikram. Directed by Master and Kaithi famed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, Haasan is associated with the project as a producer too. On the 67-year-old actor's birthday earlier this month, the makers had released a teaser video. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.