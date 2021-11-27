'Brahmastra': Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's movie hitting theaters on this day?

One of the most awaited Bollywood films, Brahmastra, has zeroed in release date, as per reports. The Ayan Mukerji directorial, starring Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, is eyeing a September 9, 2022 release date. The film, shot over 200 days, also features Amitabh Bachchan in an important role. Notably, this project will mark Bhatt-Kapoor's first onscreen collaboration. Here are more details.

Sources close to Brahmastra's team told Pinkvilla, "The release coincides with a partial holiday on account of Ganesh Visarjan, specially in Maharashtra (sic)." "The makers sat down to discuss multiple dates... this is the one which they are targeting at the moment. An official announcement shall be made within the next few weeks," they said, adding the announcement will be final without further delay.

Moreover, reports suggest that Karan Johar's studio partner Disney and all the stakeholders are expected to roll out "massive promotional campaigns" for the Dharma Productions venture next year. "The makers feel that the film has the potential to cross national boundaries. It's a prestigious project and will be treated as such," the source highlighted. Brahmastra is one of Bollywood's costliest films to date.

Brahmastra also features Telugu superstar Nagarjuna apart from Naagin fame Mouni Roy and Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role. While veteran actor Bachchan plays Professor Arvind Sharma, Nagarjuna portrays the character of an archaeologist, and SRK will be seen as a scientist in Mukerji's upcoming magnum opus. Pritam worked on the music while Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the lyrics of the songs.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly anticipating the wedding announcement of Bhatt and Kapoor, the most popular Bollywood lovebirds. Reports suggest the actors will get hitched next summer after completing their professional commitments. On the work front, Bhatt will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Kapoor will star in Shamshera and has a special song in Mr. Lele.