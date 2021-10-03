'The Big Picture' promo: Ranveer Singh steals the limelight

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Last updated on Oct 03, 2021, 08:40 pm

Ranveer Singh set to make his debut on TV with 'The Big Picture' this month

The wait for Ranveer Singh fans is finally over as The Gully Boy actor turns a TV host for the first time with the upcoming quiz game show The Big Picture. Makers of the TV show unveiled a new promo on Sunday starring Singh, who is seen giving an electrifying performance. Singh's debut TV show will go on air on Dussehra, October 16, 2021.

Details

Singh's new avatar leaves fans mesmerized

Following the release of the new promo, the actor took to social media to share his look and glimpses of his much-awaited TV show. In the promo, fans welcome the actor in his new energetic avatar to the Colors game show as he takes the stage to groove to his popular song Malhari. Presented by BYJU'S, the show will also be available on Voot.

Twitter Post

Watch: 'The Big Picture' promo starring Singh as host

Quote

'Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything': Singh

About his debut on the small screen, the 36-year-old had earlier said, "In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant." "Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything - it's been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India."

Information

Singh reveals why he sealed the deal for this show

"Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors' The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a 'now' generation quiz show sealed the deal for me," the Padmavaat actor further added. Meanwhile, fans are excited to see Singh's charismatic performance and energy as a host in the upcoming quiz show.

Announcement

Singh promoted his show on Salman Khan's 'BB 15'

Singh is reportedly set to play a quiz with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere Sunday. Singh will be joining Khan's controversial show for the promotion of The Big Picture. Colors TV also shared the news on its official Instagram handle. "Dekhiye The Big Picture, 16th October se, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par," wrote Colors TV in a separate post.