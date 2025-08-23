Google's Gemini AI may become Siri's new 'brain'

Apple is in talks with Google to leverage its advanced Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) for a major revamp of the Siri voice assistant. The Cupertino-based tech giant had first revealed plans for this update at WWDC 2024, but has since delayed it by over a year due to engineering challenges. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is exploring a partnership with Google for this purpose.

Internal trials Apple has also explored partnerships with Anthropic and OpenAI As part of these talks, Apple has reportedly asked Google to help build a custom AI model for the revamped Siri. The tech giant is said to have started training a model that could run on Apple's servers. Apple has also explored partnerships with Anthropic and OpenAI to see if either Claude or ChatGPT could power the new Siri.

Model competition Apple is conducting an internal 'bake-off' Apple is said to be conducting an internal 'bake-off' to determine which of the two approaches would work best for the new Siri. The company is developing two versions of Siri: Linwood, powered by its own AI models, and Glenwood, which runs on external AI models. A decision on which model will power the revamped Siri is still weeks away.