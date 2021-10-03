'#BedisBoy is here!': Angad, Neha become parents for second time

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Oct 03, 2021, 06:04 pm

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi are now parents to baby boy! Congratulations!

Actors Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia became parents to a baby boy on Sunday. Sharing an old picture with his wife, Bedi announced the news on social media earlier today. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl star informed their fans that both the mother and the child were doing "well." Notably, the couple is already parents to daughter Mehr. Read on.

Announcement

'Let's make it memorable one for all 4 of us'

The picture featured a lovey-dovey Dhupia-Bedi, staring at each other with smiles on their faces. While both donned white tops and blue jeans, Dhupia was visibly pregnant here. Bedi thanked the Roadies judge "for being such a warrior through this journey" in the caption. "Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now." Photographer Prasad Naik was credited for the shot.

Looking back

The couple had announced pregnancy back in July

The couple had announced the news of pregnancy back in July with a lovely picture. Also featuring their first child, Mehr, the family had shared the news about the fourth member's arrival wearing matching black outfits. "Took us 2 days to come with a caption....The best one we could think of was ... Thank you, God," read Dhupia's caption then.

Quote

Dhupia had revealed she was pregnant when Bedi contracted COVID-19

Talking about the arrival of the new member, Bedi earlier said, "Now, I feel that, with baby number two, our family will be complete. And it is a beautiful sight to return home from work to." On the other hand, Dhupia had revealed she was pregnant when Bedi was diagnosed with COVID-19 so things were hard but she remained positive with her husband's help.

Information

Dhupia championed body positivity throughout her pregnancy!

To recall, they become parents for the first time in November 2018, which was just six months after they got married. The star couple had spoken about how they had a hush-hush wedding because they were expecting. Meanwhile, Dhupia championed body positivity during her pregnancy and even her most recent post (from today!) had her rocking that baby bump proudly. Congratulations to the pair!