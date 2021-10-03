Kangana gives her two cents on divorce after Samantha-Chaitanya split

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Oct 03, 2021, 05:07 pm

Kangana has blamed 'Bollywood divorce expert' for Samantha and Chaitanya's separation

After months of speculation, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on Saturday. The couple ended their marriage after nearly four years. Staying true to her controversial nature, actress Kangana Ranaut reacted to the news and went on to give her two cents on the "growing divorce culture." She even blamed a "Bollywood divorce expert" for the split. Here's more.

Post

'Stop being kind to brats who change women like clothes'

In an Instagram Story, the Thalaivii actress wrote, "Whenever divorce happens fault is always of the man. I may sound orthodox... Primitively scientifically he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends." She said often media and fans "hail them and judge the woman."

Accusation

Ranaut blamed Bollywood superstar for aiding in the divorce

While the previous post did not have any specifications, Ranaut's subsequent Story gave us clarity. She spoke about a "south actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for four years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade," noting how the star had recently come "in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert."

Announcement

Sam-Chay did not mention any reason behind their split

"We all know who I am talking about," the Panga star wrote, claiming the unnamed Bollywood actor was the south actor's "guiding light and agony aunt." Notably, Ruth Prabhu-Chaitanya didn't mention any reason behind their split. "We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on," their statement read.

Twitter Post

Read the former couple's joint statement here

Update

The actress reportedly refused Rs. 200cr alimony offered to her

Chaitanya's father, superstar Nagarjuna, also shared a statement, calling the separation "unfortunate." "She [Ruth Prabhu] will be always dear to us," wrote the actor. Reportedly, The Family Man 2 actress was offered Rs. 200 crore alimony, which she refused citing she was an "independent" woman. Chaitanya, who delivered the successful venture, Love Story, recently, will be next seen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha.