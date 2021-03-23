Kangana Ranaut, who was the first to bring out the burning issue of nepotism in Bollywood to the fore, had an interesting take on it vis-a-vis the South Indian film industry. The vocal actress, while launching her trilingual biopic Thalaivi's trailer in Chennai, said that though she has "noticed" nepotism in the industry, "there is no no group-ism or gang-ism, subjecting outsiders to bullying."

Quote There is no subjecting outsiders to bullying, says Ranaut

The actress, who turns 34 today, also said that she received so much "love and encouragement," that she'd like to do "many more films here." "In the south Indian film industry, I've noticed that there might be nepotism. But, there is no group-ism or gang-ism. There is no subjecting outsiders to bullying. They are very inclusive of people who come from outside," she elaborated.

Background The actress had first discussed nepotism in 2017

The topic of nepotism became a prime point of discussion in 2017, when Ranaut called out Karan Johar on his talk show, Koffee With Karan, and named him the "flagbearer of nepotism." But, the director-producer continues to launch star kids, the newest one being Shanaya Kapoor. He has earlier established careers of several other star kids like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Details Ranaut talked about nepotism even after SSR's untimely demise

Ranaut didn't stop at the chat show. She again talked about bullying of outsiders after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died last year. Rumors had surfaced that big banners had boycotted Rajput, putting him under stress. In this light, Ranaut went after Johar and YRF, but the late actor's family refused to support her, saying that she was using SSR's name to settle personal score.

Movie 'Thalaivi' has been shot in three languages simultaneously