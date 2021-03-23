Kylie Jenner received flak after she shared a GoFundMe page on her Instagram profile asking for donations for her former makeup artist. Samuel Rauda, who had worked with the reality TV personality, underwent a "major surgery," after facing a road accident, and his family needed funds for his operation. So when Jenner, sitting on a stunning $900mn, donated just $5K, people started criticizing her.

Info 'Jenner asked us for money like we made Forbes list'

Social media erupted after Jenner's post went live, as netizens wondered how she was not able to pay off the bills completely. After all, Forbes estimates that her worth from Kylie Cosmetics solely was at least $900 million in 2019. One tweet said: "Kylie Jenner really asked us for money like we made the Forbes list." "The wrong people have money," read another.

Response 'They had already raised 6K so I put in 5K'

Later, in an attempt to clarify, Jenner wrote on Instagram that the goal on the funding page was originally set at $10,000. So when she came to know about Rauda from her current makeup artist Ariel, she felt "compelled" to help. "They had already raised 6K so I put in 5K," the post said, adding that she shared the link to "raise more awareness."

Fund The page reads total goal of $120K now

Jenner's name does feature in the "Top donations" section, but the GoFundMe page reads the total goal at $120,000 currently, of which $100,126 has been raised. In her post, Jenner also clarified that she doesn't work with Rauda any longer and doesn't share a "personal relationship." However, looking back at the years that she did work with him, Jenner "thought he was the sweetest."

Details One Mjay Al Thani is the highest donor at $12,000