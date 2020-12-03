After receiving a big relief last week against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the office demolition row, actor Kangana Ranaut has now filed a petition in the Supreme Court. She has requested the court not to take any decision without listening to her side if the BMC challenges Bombay High Court's order in the top court. Here are more details on this.

Details On Friday, Bombay High Court quashed the demolition notice

On Friday, the Bombay High Court had quashed the demolition notice issued by the BMC, terming it illegal. For the unversed, the BMC had demolished a part of Kangana's office in Mumbai's Pali Hill area over allegations of illegal constructions on September 9. The 33-year-old actor then moved court against the civic body's action.

Details Why was Kangana's office demolished by BMC?

Kangana has been attacking the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police over their handling of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Amid her war-of-words with the Shiv Sena-led government, her office in Mumbai was demolished by the BMC, which cited "illegal constructions" for the action. The demolition work was subsequently stopped after the actor approached the Bombay High Court.

Demolition Bombay HC called the demolition 'nothing but malice in law'

While passing its order, the Bombay High Court called BMC's action against Kangana as "nothing but malice in law." They also asked the BMC to pay for the damages caused due to the demolition. Celebrating the court's order, Kangana tweeted, "When individual stands against the government and wins, it is not the victory of the individual but it's the victory of the democracy (sic)."

Other cases Kangana is currently involved in several legal battles