Another movie inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon hit the silver screens. The shooting of the film that will feature Gajendra Chauhan in the lead role will begin soon. The movie is titled Ek Aur Naren and according to its maker Milan Bhowmik, it will have two strands in its story — one about Swami Vivekananda and the other about Narendra Modi.

Movie The journeys of both the personalities will get focus

Bhowmik claimed the film would encapsulate the lives and journey of both personalities. For the unversed, Vivekananda was born as Narendranath Dutta, hence, the movie's title. According to Bhowmik, his project will feature Vivekananda's life journey, wherein he spread the message of humanity and universal brotherhood and that of Narendra Modi's. The PM has taken India to new heights, the director said.

Quote Discussions were on for a long time, said Chauhan

Talking about the movie, Chauhan said, "I will seek to explore the towering personality of Narendra Modi, his way of thinking, his way of interaction with masses, his connect with the people, his beliefs." He had also said that the discussions for the movie were on for a long time and the announcement coming so close to state polls is just a coincidence.

Politics Chauhan has been a part of BJP since 2004

Chauhan, who is known for his role in BR Chopra's Mahabharata, has been a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for years now. He has time and again extended his support to the government, going as far as calling himself a "soldier" of the BJP who is ready to do anything he is told. His appointment as FTII Chairperson had earned widespread flak.

Details The film will be released on PM Modi's birthday

Bhowmik also informed that the shooting of the film will begin on March 12 in Kolkata and Gujarat. It will end in April and the makers are planning to release the movie on PM Modi's birthday on September 17. The narration for the film in Hindi is by Sanjib Tewary. It has been bankrolled by a production house in Kolkata.

Information It's not the first film to capture PM Modi's life