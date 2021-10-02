Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu end their four-year-old marriage

Telugu superstars and people's one of most favorite couples, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have announced their separation, ending months of speculation. Chaitanya, whose latest film Love Story has set the box office afire, took to Twitter to drop the bomb that is surely going to break a lot of hearts. Requesting for "privacy" to "move on," the star posted a long note.

'We're fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade'

In the note, Chaitanya wrote, "After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us." Ruth Prabhu shared the same on Instagram.

Give us the privacy we need to move on: Note

The note ended saying, "We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support." To recall, rumors of their divorce were doing the rounds since a long time. The couple was apparently living separately for over a month before this decision.

Her absence from parties related to Chaitanya's film raised eyebrows

Ruth Prabhu's absence from Love Story's pre-release bash, which was attended by the likes of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Telugu stalwart Chiranjeevi, raised a lot of eyebrows. She was also absent from the success party of the film, which left fans screaming that they are indeed getting separated. And just a day later, the couple confirmed what their followers were fearing all along.

They had met on the sets of 'Ye Maya Chesave'

Notably, the couple has not mentioned any reason behind this decision. Tracing back, Ruth Prabhu and Chaitanya, son of Telugu star Nagarjuna, fell for each other on the sets of Ye Maya Chesave (2010). They married seven years later and their wedding took place in Goa in October 2017. They had a traditional Hindu wedding first and then went for a Christian one.