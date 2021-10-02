'Bigg Boss 15' receives online backlash on premiere day

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Oct 02, 2021, 03:39 pm

Netizens attacked 'Bigg Boss 15' on its premiere day, raising boycott slogans

Colors will welcome back Salman Khan as the host of its hit reality show Bigg Boss's latest season today. Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on the channel with great fervor. But things are not going entirely smooth, given the online backlash the makers and the show are receiving. The hashtag #BoycottBiggBoss15 has been trending on Twitter all day. Here's more.

#Reason 1

Netizens especially angry with Rhea Chakraborty reportedly joining the show

If you're thinking the attacks are about the content/format of the show, you're dead wrong. Among several complaints, Twitter users seemed to be especially miffed with reports about Rhea Chakraborty being approached for BB15. One user said, "If you DARE bring the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput case to the show and defame our Sushant, be prepared for the biggest boycott movement ever."

Do you know?

Reports suggested 'Chehre' actress was offered Rs. 35L per week

For the unversed, a few days ago, the Chehre actress was seen at a studio, sparking speculation about her participation in the reality show. Reports also spread around suggesting SSR's former girlfriend had been offered a whopping Rs. 35 lakh per week for participation.

#Reason 2

Fans of SSR lambasted both Chakraborty and Khan

The people angry with Chakraborty's potential participation also brought up Khan's criminal cases, mocking his philanthropic activities. Fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput also mentioned the outsider-insider debate, many accusing Khan of "[sidelining] our Sushant always." The users also tagged the Prime Minister's office, requesting a "fair probe" into the death case of their favorite actor.

#Reason 3

Khan reportedly receiving Rs. 350cr for 'BB' stint upset people

Many social media users were upset with the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star's alleged fees this season too. "Salman Khan will earn 350 crores from Bigg Boss. Please show our unity and make it super flop," wrote one Rajput admirer. Notably, earlier this month, a report had said that Khan is charging Rs. 350cr for 14 weeks, where he only appears on weekends.

Contestants

Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra and others to join this season

Despite the online hate, the 15th season will be premiering tonight. While Chakraborty's participation is dubious, we have a confirmed list of contestants. Pratik Sehajpal was the first participant to be on board and he'll be joined by Bigg Boss OTT runners-up Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat. Other members will include Karan Kundrra, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, and Akasa Singh.