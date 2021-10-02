Now Aditya Roy Kapur will lead 'The Night Manager' adaptation

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Oct 02, 2021, 02:10 pm

Aditya Roy Kapur replaces Hrithik Roshan to lead 'The Night Manager' remake

Hrithik Roshan was supposed to mark his OTT debut with the Hindi adaptation of the popular British limited series The Night Manager. But the actor had to bow out earlier for undisclosed reasons. Now reports suggest Aditya Roy Kapur has been roped in to essay the lead role of Jonathan Pine, played by Tom Hiddleston in the original show. Here are more details.

Details

Roy Kapur might be joined by 'Malang' co-star Anil Kapoor

According to media reports, Roy Kapur's Malang co-star Anil Kapoor is in advanced talks to join him in the series. The evergreen star might play the role originally essayed by Hugh Laurie. "Aditya will start work on this project in early 2022. He's quite excited as the original series was one of his favorite shows," an insider confirmed to India Today.

Timeline

Shoot to begin after wrapping up 'Thadam' remake

The source went on to tell the portal how the Aashiqui 2 star has been choosing his projects very selectively after doing Malang. Apparently, he will begin shooting for the web series, which will mark his digital format debut, after wrapping up the production of the Thadam remake. Announced in July, the 2019 Tamil movie's Hindi version will be helmed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar.

Plot

The lead was ex-British officer, now working as night manager

To give you an idea about the show, BBC's The Night Manager was directed by filmmaker Susanne Bier based on John Le Carre's 1993 novel by the same name. Hiddleston's Pine was an ex-British soldier who now works as a night manager at a luxury hotel in Cairo. Things take a sharp turn when he gets involved with infiltrating an arms dealer.

Information

'Aarya' co-director Sandeep Modi might helm the Disney+ Hotstar series

Sandeep Modi (of Aarya-fame), is reportedly directing. The Hindi remake of the widely acclaimed series was announced in September 2020 with Disney+ Hotstar set to stream the web show. Manoj Bajpayee was also in an advanced stage of talks for a pivotal role. But things fell apart due to time commitment issues. Roshan's fallout with the makers apparently stemmed from "creative differences."