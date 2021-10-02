OTT clash: 'Dhamaka' v/s 'Hum Do Hamare Do' this Diwali

Oct 02, 2021

Although the Maharashtra government's decision to reopen theaters in the state has seen multiple studios lining up their Bollywood projects for the big screens, the relevance of OTT releases is far from ceasing. Take Diwali, for instance. Makers have booked the festive date to launch their movies on digital platforms. Both Dhamaka and Hum Do Hamare Do are reportedly dropping on that day.

Kartik Aaryan's Netflix-exclusive project got its mood promo earlier

The rights to Kartik Aaryan-led Dhamaka were bought by Netflix in April, so we were sure about the film being a streamer-exclusive release. There were reports about the movie hitting the platform in September but it looks like director Ram Madhvani and Netflix have decided to target Diwali premiere profit. While there is no official confirmation, Aaryan shared the mood promo some days ago.

Aaryan plays a prime-time news anchor in the thriller

Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao's family drama will drop on Hotstar

On the other hand, we have Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao pairing up again after Bareilly Ki Barfi for Hum Do Hamare Do. The family drama, announced in February this year, is helmed by Abhishek Jain, and backed by Mahaveer Jain and Dinesh Vijan. Online portal LetsOTT Global reported this flick will be coming to Disney+ Hotstar. Sanon began promotions yesterday in #BossLady avatar.

Theaters will also not go calm this Diwali

The latter half of the year, in non-pandemic conditions, is usually very profitable to filmmakers. Pockets like Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas, and New Year have always attracted big releases. This year too, distributors/exhibitors are feeling satisfied that big-budget movies like Sooryavanshi and Bunty Aur Babli 2 are coming out on/near Diwali. The busy time slot has been booked by Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Marvel's Eternals too.

Aaryan, Sanon and Rao are all booked and busy

Speaking of Dhamaka, Aaryan is booked and busy with multiple projects. Recently, he announced the release date of his much-anticipated horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmee-directorial will hit the theaters in March 2022. Separately, Sanon has Ganapath, Adipurush, and Bhediya awaiting release. Lastly, Rao has Badhaai Do, Monica, O My Darling, and the remake of the Telugu film, HIT, in his pipeline.