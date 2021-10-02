'Pushpa: The Rise' advances release, averts clash with '83'

'Pushpa' part one averts clash with Ranveer Singh's '83'

Ranveer Singh's 83 will have a clean run at the box office! This is because makers of Pushpa part one, titled Pushpa: The Rise, have decided to advance their release by a week. Now the Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer will hit theaters on December 17, they confirmed. The Telugu film will now have a head-on clash with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Kabir Khan-directorial will now be a solo release

The Kabir Khan-directed sports drama will now be a solo release and will come in multiple languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Singh, who was last seen in Ghoomketu in a special appearance, has a number of projects in pipeline apart from 83. And most of his films have release dates attached to them. Before 83, we will see him in Sooryavanshi.

Singh is reprising his character of Simmba in 'Sooryavanshi'

Sooryavanshi is the fourth police drama coming from Rohit Shetty's stable. It has Akshay Kumar playing the titular role, and Singh reprises his role of Simmba from his 2018 film by the same name. Ajay Devgn, Shetty's original cop, is also coming back as DCP Bajirao Singham in Sooryavanshi. The film is poised for a Diwali release, so expect a lot of firecrackers!

Next year we will see a lot of Singh-led ventures

Apart from the aforementioned films, we will also be seeing the Padmaavat actor in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, backed by Yash Raj Films, Shetty's comedy of errors Cirkus, and Karan Johar's comeback directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. While Jayeshbhai Jordaar is releasing next February, Cirkus release date is not out yet. Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is also a 2022 release.

'Pushpa' is based on real-life red sandalwood smugglers

Coming back to Pushpa: The Rise, it marks the Mayalayam star's debut in Telugu films and is the 23rd feature film of Arjun after he made his adult debut with Gangotri. Makers have already released first look posters of all the lead actors. The two-part film will revolve around real-life incidents involving the red sandalwood smugglers in the Seshachalam hills in Andhra Pradesh.