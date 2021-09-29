This is how Rashmika Mandanna's character will look in 'Pushpa'

Rashmika Mandanna goes de-glam for 'Pushpa'

Makers of Pushpa dropped its lead actress Rashmika Mandanna's look today, a month after sharing its antagonist Fahadh Faasil's look, which left all of us stunned. Lead actor Allu Arjun's poster was shared back in April. The actress plays a village girl in the much-anticipated upcoming two-part Telugu movie, and her look matches this description. The poster shows Mandanna in a de-glam avatar.

Character

Mandanna is playing a character named Srivalli in 'Pushpa'

The 25-year-old is portraying a character named Srivalli, Arjun's love interest, in Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. The first look shows her in a traditional outfit and she is getting ready for a ceremony. Her dusky look particularly stands out. While sharing the same, Mandanna wrote, "Our fiercest #PushpaRaj's heart melts at the sight of his love. Meet @iamRashmika as #Srivalli #SoulmateOfPushpa (sic)."

Reaction

Fans react, say Samantha Akkineni was a better choice

The poster left netizens and social media users divided. While some appreciated Mandanna's attempt in breaking the mold, most were not happy. While one of the users said that she is looking like a "kaam waali bai (domestic help)," another countered it and commented, "ppl are natural like this in villages." Meanwhile, another user said that Samantha Akkineni would have been a better choice.

Twitter Post

Have a look at the poster here

Information

'Pushpa' part one will now face competition from ''83'

As announced by the makers, the movie will be released in two parts. While the first part (Pushpa: The Rise) will release this Christmas, its second part will hit theaters next year. Part one will now face competition from '83 as Laal Singh Chaddha has vacated the slot and Kabir Khan's film moved in. Apart from Telugu, Pushpa will release in other languages too.

Story

The film is based on real-life red sandalwood smugglers

From what we know so far, Pushpa will revolve around real-life incidents involving the red sandalwood smugglers in the Seshachalam hills in Andhra Pradesh. Helmed by Sukumar, the film is being backed by Naveen Yerneni, and Y Ravi Shankar. This film also marks Faasil's debut in Telugu films. Separately, Mandanna will also be seen in Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu, her Bollywood debut.