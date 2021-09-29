'The Harder They Fall' trailer is gory, but stylish Western

Sep 29, 2021

Latest Netflix Western 'The Harder They Fall' looks highly impressive

Netflix dropped the trailer for Idris Elba-led Western The Harder They Fall recently and we are blown away! Boasting a cast of heavyweights, this directorial from writer-director Jeymes Samuel promises a thoroughly entertaining watch. Violence runs high, dialogues are uber-cool and the attitude of the gun-cocking characters wins big points. Before the movie drops on November 3, here's a breakdown of the trailer.

Plot

Majors's Nat Love is on Elba's Rufus Buck's trail

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: "When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge." The small trailer begins with Buck breaking out of prison and a gruff Love finding out about this, vowing to hunt him down.

Best moments

'Treacherous' Trudy Smith, played by Regina King, especially impresses

Both the men have solid, tight-knit gangs who are not only loyal but menacingly brutal. Especially impresses 'Treacherous' Trudy Smith (played by Regina King) with her no-nonsense expression. Another factor going for the production is the music. Given Jay-Z is one of the producers, it is no wonder that the background score is as venomously addictive as it is. Watch the trailer here.

Cast

It will open BFI London Film Festival on October 6

After opening the 65th British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival on October 6, the "new school Western" will premiere in select theaters simultaneously with its Netflix premiere on November 3. Other actors in pivotal roles include Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, RJ Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., and Deon Cole. Samuel, James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender are the co-producers.

Information

We also got a snippet of Jay-Z, Kid Cudi's song

In the latter half of the trailer, we also got a snippet of a track, reportedly by Jay-Z. According to Variety, the business mogul has collaborated on this song with Kid Cudi and it is highly believable. The duo has previously worked together on The Blueprint 3's Already Home. They have also featured on the recent albums by fellow rappers Kanye West and Drake.