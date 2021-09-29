'The Boys' spin-off series gets a green signal from Amazon

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Last updated on Sep 29, 2021, 11:17 am

'The Boys' is getting a spin-off series

Amazon has finally given a green signal to the spin-off of their hit series The Boys. Reports suggest that it will be set at "America's only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International.)" Eric Kripke, the developer of the original series, will be attached as the executive producer of the spin-off. There is no official title attached to the project yet.

Information

Series to explore 'the lives of hormonal, competitive' superheroes

The R-rated series, which was announced by Amazon Studios in September 2020, will be exploring "the lives of hormonal, competitive" superheroes, who will put their "physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test competing for the best contracts in the best cities." For now, the spin-off will feature Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty and Maddie Phillips.

Details

Seth Rogen will executive produce the series, along with Kripke

Agent Carter's Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters are set to serve as showrunners, while Seth Rogen will be the executive producer for this series, along with Kripke, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The series will be a collaborative product of Sony Pictures Television Studios, Amazon Studios, Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

Popularity

'The Boys' grabbed popularity for its unusual take on superheroes

The Boys became popular among the masses for its unusual take on superheroes, who are often as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and sometimes are revered as gods, but instead of using their power for good, these heroes go rogue. The series sprung up a surprise Outstanding Drama Series nomination at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards. It's also getting a third season.

Quote

It's our take on a college show, says Kripke

Expressing his excitement, Kripke said, "We love this show...can't wait for you to see it." "Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days--which is an insane and true fact--our spin-off will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own. It's our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, sometimes deadly Young Supes."