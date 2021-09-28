Finally! International shooting schedule of 'Tiger 3' gets wrapped up

Sep 28, 2021

International shoot of 'Tiger 3' is finally complete

The international shooting schedule of Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 has finally come to an end. And so, the film's leading actors Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi are returning to India on September 29. Salman Khan is already back in the country. It was a 40-day non-stop hectic schedule for the entire crew, as they traveled across three countries: Russia, Turkey, and Austria. Here's more.

'Tiger 3' is the most expensive film in the franchise

A major chunk of the film's entire shoot is now complete, with the wrap-up of the international schedule, which had begun over a month back in St Petersburg, Russia. Yesterday was the last day of this plan for the Tiger 3 team. It is the third film in the successful Tiger franchise and is also said to be the most expensive one.

We might see 'confrontation sequences' set in 'Lower Austria'

A source further said that during their international program, the team completed two songs, composed by Vaibhavi Merchant, apart from shooting several action and dramatic sequences for the film. While Khan returned earlier for Bigg Boss 15 shoot, "Katrina and Emraan remained in Austria to complete some dramatic dialogue and confrontation sequences all across the beautiful town of Berndorf in Lower Austria."

Hashmi to play a 'cool and stylish' villain

Hashmi joined the team last week in Vienna. Tiger 3 features Kaif and Khan in lead roles, while Hashmi will be seen playing a "cool and stylish" antagonist. Khan will reprise his character of R&AW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Kaif returns as Zoya. The film is being produced by Aditya Chopra who is putting it up on a "grand scale."

This is when 'Tiger 3' might get released

Meanwhile, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared that Tiger 3 might be released in the second half of 2022. "#Xclusiv... SALMAN KHAN - SRK: LATEST ON 'TIGER 3' & 'PATHAN'... Lots of people enquiring on my timeline about the release date of #Tiger3 [#SalmanKhan] and #Pathan [#SRK]... In all probability, both will arrive in the second half of 2022 (sic)," he tweeted.