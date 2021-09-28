'Bhramam': Prithviraj Sukumaran leads the stylish trailer of 'Andhadhun' remake
Makers dropped the much-anticipated trailer for Prithviraj Sukumaran's Andhadhun remake, Bhramam, today. Helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Ravi K Chandran, the trailer comes days after Amazon Prime Video announced its October 7 premiere date. While glimpses from the original movie did appear in the trailer, the stylish and polished execution of the clip promises an exciting story. Here's a breakdown of the trailer.
All the known figures appear, yet we are promised novelty
When a movie has been made multiple times already, you need to bring novel elements into your production to make your version appealing. And, Chandran's vision sure promises to give us something novel. The director's tryst with cinematography has come in handy as the shots and editing are sleek. All known figures from the murder mystery get mentioned while teasing tweaks in the story.
Director stays true to promise of upping scale of production
Earlier, Chandran said they have taken the scale of production "a notch higher" than Sriram Raghavan's original version. And, it shows in the trailer. Notably, the Kuruthi actor plays a pianist who pretends to be blind. Things get murky when his "musical journey gets interlaced with suspense, inspiration, confusion, and drama as he gets embroiled in a murder mystery," as put by Prime Video.
Music is going to be exemplary if trailer is believed
Another impressive aspect is the music by Jakes Bejoy. The elements of jazz music nearly guide the narrative ahead. We can also see Sarath Balan's writing hint at comic moments, so we can expect a terrifying, adrenaline rush-inducing ride when the movie releases. It also stars Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Sudheer Karamana, and Mamta Mohandas in key roles.
Nithiin-led Telugu adaptation of 'Andhadhun' premiered digitally in September
Speaking about his role, Sukumaran had said, "Playing a blind pianist was like venturing into an unexplored territory as an artiste but I have thoroughly enjoyed portraying such a nuanced and layered character (sic)." It has been jointly produced by AP International and Viacom18 Studios. Only days ago, the Telugu version, Nithiin-starrer Maestro, was released on Disney+ Hotstar. Watch the Malayalam version's trailer here.