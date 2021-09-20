'Bhramam,' Malayalam adaptation of 'Andhadhun,' premieres on Amazon in October

The film dwells on the dualities of a pianist - essayed by South star Prithviraj Sukumaran - who pretends to be blind

Malayalam crime thriller Bhramam, an adaptation of the Bollywood hit Andhadhun, is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 7, the streamer announced on Sunday. According to the streamer, the film dwells on the dualities of a pianist - essayed by South star Prithviraj Sukumaran - who pretends to be blind.

Film

'Bhramam' is helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Ravi K Chandran

Jointly produced by AP International and Viacom18 Studios, Bhramam is helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Ravi K Chandran. "His musical journey gets interlaced with suspense, inspiration, confusion, and drama as he gets embroiled in a murder mystery. As the plot thickens and bizarre events unfold, wit and survival create the fabric of the film coupled with a stellar background score by Jakes Bejoy," the streamer stated.

Information

We are thrilled to collaborate with Prithviraj again: Amazon Prime

Bhramam also stars Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Sudheer Karamana and Mamta Mohandas in key roles. Vijay Subramaniam, Director, and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said the team is thrilled to collaborate with Prithviraj again after films like Cold Case and Kuruthi for the streamer.

Crime thriller

Hope 'Bhramam' establishes a benchmark in crime thriller genre: Subramaniam

"Given its gripping plotline and compelling performances, I hope Bhramam receives similar adulation from audiences and establishes a benchmark in the crime thriller genre starting October 7," Subramaniam said in a statement. Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios said, "Unusual scripts cut across languages and the success of Andhadhun - among the Hindi audience and even in China - is a testament to that."

Production

Unique elements of drama and humor weaved in 'Bhramam': Chandran

Chandran, who is also the cinematographer on the film, said the team has aimed to take the scale of production a notch higher than the 2018 original, which was helmed by Sriram Raghavan. "Some unique elements of drama and humor have been weaved in Bhramam along with a heady punch of music that discerningly fits into the narrative," he said.

Information

Happy to push the envelope in terms of cinematography: Chandran

"I'm happy that we have managed to push the envelope further in terms of cinematography," Chandran said. Sanjay Wadhwa, Managing Partner, AP International Group said the team is thrilled to have Bhramam as their maiden production.

Adaptation

'Andhadhun' is also getting a Tamil adaptation titled 'Andhagan'

Andhadhun featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte. The film won three National Film Awards: Best Feature Film in Hindi, Best Actor for Khurrana, and Best Screenplay. Its Telugu remake Maestro was released on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. Andhadhun is also getting a Tamil adaptation, titled Andhagan, starring Prashanth, Priya Anand, Karthik, and Simran.