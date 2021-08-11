'Kuruthi' review: Prithviraj Sukumaran's thriller is dark, poignant and real

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 11, 2021, 03:40 pm

Amazon Prime Video's 'Kuruthi' is relevant, dark but lacks pace

Our hidden emotions/ideologies come to the fore when we are met with crises. Only an extreme situation can make us shed our masks and unleash our inner beliefs. In Manu Warrier's Malayalam offering Kuruthi (holy slaughter), characters are met with such a situation, where they must choose--do they kill or protect. The Prithviraj Sukumaran-led thriller has its highs and lows. Here's our spoiler-free review.

Plot

The entire action pans out in an isolated house

As seen in the trailer, Ibrahim (Roshan Mathew) lives in an isolated hamlet with his father Moosa (Mamukkoya) and brother Resul (Naslen). On one fateful night, an injured inspector (Murali Gopy) takes refuge in their house, along with a murder suspect (Sagar Surya). The rest of the movie pans out in that single house over the night with hatred and clashing ideologies running havoc.

Religion

It shows how teaching distinction between 'us', 'them' is inherent

While you need to watch the 122-minute movie to know exactly what happens, the Amazon Prime Original is a breath of fresh air, despite the theme being deliberately stuffy. The Sukumaran-backed project is relevant today, as it effectively captures how people cling to their religions. How they learn the distinction between "us" and "them," even if they don't have food on tables or education.

Technicalities

Anish Pallyal's story has drive, but execution feels oversimplified

The story by Anish Pallyal had the drive, but the execution feels oversimplified. Sukumaran, playing the lead antagonist, is aided with haunting music and intimidating camera angles, but his impulses and actions feel undercooked. Gopy as the righteous policeman impresses, and Srindaa embodies the unpredictability of her character nicely. Mathew as the devout young man suffering the death of near ones is understandably stoic.

Verdict

'Kuruthi' comes with shortcomings, but deserves a watch

Moosa's truth bombs are attempted to lighten the mood. But Warrier could have easily made it tight by cutting the run-time shorter. Some loose ends could have been sharpened too. The real action begins half an hour into the show, and the pace of the climax is deliberately slowed by inserting a song. Kuruthi has its lows, but deserves a watch. It gets 3.5/5.