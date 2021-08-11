Chris Hemsworth birthday special: Where can you see him next

Know Chris Hemsworth's upcoming action-thrillers

The God of Thunder turns 38 today! Chris Hemsworth, who came to spotlight for playing Thor in eight Marvel movies, sits atop a net worth of $130mn. And this is not reducing anytime soon, as the Australian surfing enthusiast has been roped in for many more interesting projects, like Netflix's science-fiction film, Escape From Spiderhead. On his birthday, let's look at his upcoming ventures.

'Thor: Love and Thunder': The most-awaited project of Hemsworth

Distributed by Walt Disney, Thor: Love and Thunder is a part of MCU Phase Four. Premiering on May 6, 2022, the Taika Waititi-directorial will be a sequel to Thor: Ragnarok. The movie will be based on the Mighty Thor comic book, where Natalie Portman's character Jane Foster takes on Thor's mantle. Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher will be the main antagonist.

Another of his films, 'Escape from Spiderhead,' releases this year

Escape from Spiderhead, directed by Joseph Kosinski, best known for his CGI work in movies, will revolve around two criminals, who are trapped in a facility, where experiments are conducted to alter emotions. During this time, they reminisce about their past. The film's shooting started last November in Australia. It's based on a short story by the same name, written by George Saunders.

'Furiosa,' prequel to 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' also waiting ahead

Warner Bros.' Furiosa, a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, is slated to premiere on June 23, 2023. It's set to feature Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit fame) as the titular character, alongside Hemsworth. Reportedly, the prequel will be the "biggest film" ever made in Australia, as per New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian. This will Hemsworth's "fourth or fifth film in Australia."

Here is the confirmation news of 'Mad Max' prequel's filming

Great news the Mad Max prequel – Furiosa starring Chris Hemsworth – is being filmed right here in NSW. The biggest ever film to be made in Australia, supporting more than 850 local jobs and bringing in $350 million to the economy. pic.twitter.com/HzZXcqeAUt — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) April 19, 2021

'The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3': Hemsworth might appear

James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 might have Hemsworth, since at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor boards the Guardians of the Galaxy's ship. However, everyone is tight-lipped about it, as usual. Confirmed to release on May 5, 2023, the Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista-starrer will start filming this November. This movie comes six years after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Hemsworth is 'hulking' for a Hulk Hogan biopic

Another project of the action star that is worth watching out for is an yet to titled Hulk Hogan biopic, for which Hemsworth is undergoing massive training. In fact, Hogan himself was impressed by the actor's dedication to bulk up for the role. Joker director Todd Phillips is helming the Netflix film, which makes the wait all the worthwhile. Happy Birthday, Chris Hemsworth!