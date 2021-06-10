No Tom Hiddleston's Loki in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 10, 2021, 08:23 pm

Loki to not feature in Marvel's new 'Thor 4'

Loki star Tom Hiddleston has confirmed that his fan favorite character won't be a part of Thor 4 aka Thor: Love and Thunder. In an interview, Hiddleston revealed that the makers have decided to put the track of the duo on hold as the relationship between the two brothers "has been explored fully on-screen." This surely is going to break a lot of hearts.

Quote

'We have explored as much as we can'

Talking about the two popular characters, Hiddleston said, "We have explored about as much as we can about these two brothers." But, he also added this, "I'm open to everything. I have said goodbye to the character. I've said hello to the character. I said goodbye to the character [again]. I'm grateful that I'm still here, and there are still new roads to explore."

Details

Damon had played Loki in a play by Loki

To note, Matt Damon had a brief but funny cameo as Loki in Thor: Ragnarok. He was an Asgardian theater actor in the film, and played Thor's wicked brother in a play, which was panned out in front of Loki (Hiddleston) pretending to be Odin enjoying the show with grapes that demonstrated the last conversation between a dying Loki and a crying Thor.

Information

The 'Jason Bourne' actor had joined the cast in January

He had joined the cast in January this year, though his role is not yet known. Talking about Damon's Ragnarok cameo, Hiddleston said, "His take on the whole thing (role of Loki) was just hilarious, so I can't wait to see what they've been doing."

Movie

'Thor: Love and Thunder' scheduled to release in 2022

The film, being directed by Taika Waititi, also stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe, along with Damon. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022. A sequel to Ragnarok, this film will be the 29th in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and is a part of Marvel Phase 4. It might be based on the Mighty Thor comics.

Series

'Loki' series recently premiered on Disney+, got rave reviews

Meanwhile, Loki series, headlined by Hiddleston, premiered yesterday on Disney+Hotstar and new episodes will release every Wednesday. It takes place after the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame and another version of Loki has been created in a new timeline. The first season, created by Michael Waldron, is being directed by Kate Herron. Before it was released, many fans demanded Thor's presence as well.

Do you know?

God of mischief's 'akka' worked for The Hindu as journo

Hiddleston, who is extremely popular in India, revealed his connection to the country recently, while promoting his series. He said that his "akka" or elder sister worked in Chennai for a few years, and was a Senior Editor and Special Correspondent for The Hindu newspaper!