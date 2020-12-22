Lethal. Dangerous. Badass. The assassins in Marvel comics are all of these and so much more. These individuals usually don't permanently belong to the good or the bad side because they have their own motives, which include money, revenge, belief, and other things. And, the following assassins have proved their worth in the Marvel Universe on numerous occasions with their deadly skills.

Gamora Gamora has mastered the art of combat, war, and death

Known as the deadliest woman in the galaxy, Gamora is one hell-of-an assassin. When Thanos decimates the Zen-Whoberi people, he adopts the one surviving child (Gamora) and trains her to be an assassin. After mastering the art of combat, war, and death, she starts working for Thanos, but eventually turns to the good side and joins the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Deadpool Deadpool is an immortal assassin with lethal skills

The Merc with a Mouth is, without a doubt, the funniest character in the entire Marvel Universe (It is what it is). But, along with his wit and charm, he is an expert marksman and hand-to-hand combatant. Moreover, the Weapon X program gave him the ability to regenerate after fatal injuries. This and Thanos' immortality curse basically makes him un-kill-able.

Black Widow Natasha Romanoff is a fully trained ex-KGB assassin

Before joining the S.H.I.E.L.D and the Avengers, Natasha Romanoff (or Romanova) was a KGB spy. In the organization's Black Widow program in the Red Room, she became an expert in martial arts forms like judo, karate, savate, and boxing. Here, she trained alongside the Winter Soldier as well. Also, she is an amazing gymnast and uses her acrobatics to gain an edge in combat.

The Punisher Frank Castle, a former military man turned into crime-fighting vigilante

A former U.S. Marine and Navy SEAL and a dedicated family man, Frank Castle becomes the Punisher to avenge his family. This crime-fighting vigilante persona currently ensures that all criminals receive the justice they deserve, which is not peaceful at all. Utilizing his military training and his skills with weaponry, Castle is out in the world, punishing the evil in his Kevlar uniform.

Bullseye Bullseye is a mysterious assassin with homicidal tendencies