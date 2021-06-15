'Sherni' my salute to women who are invisibilized: Vidya Balan

'Sherni' is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 18

Actor Vidya Balan on Tuesday said her latest drama Sherni is an ode to countless women who navigate their way and overcome several challenges, sometimes even without making any noise. In Amit Masurkar's drama, Balan plays the role of an upright forest officer who is tasked to resolve the man-animal conflict. Here are more updates on this.

Film

'Sherni' is a representation of women striving toward change: Balan

Through her journey, the film follows how Balan's character, Vidya, takes on the patriarchal society and navigates her way through social barriers put up for women. During a virtual press conference, the actor said the film is a representation of women of all kinds, who are striving to make a change.

Character

Every Indian household has a sherni who is invisible: Balan

"You don't need to roar to be a tigress. There are various shades, reflections of "Sherni" (tigress) that each of us represents. My character is a woman of few words, reserved but strong-willed," Balan told reporters. In each of the Indian households, there's a "sherni" and a lot of times she's invisible. This is my salute to all of them, she added.

Premiere

'Sherni' will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 18

Produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, Sherni is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. The 42-year-old actor said because she's a public figure, the audience is able to see and appreciate the "tigress" in her, but the will to survive and fight back is inherent to all.

Challenges

Women are constantly facing challenges: Balan

"I believe every woman is a sherni. She is navigating her way through this thick jungle called life," the actor said. "We are constantly facing challenges. I love that line in our song which says, 'museebat ko aisa panja maregi.' I know that at every step of the way, women today are doing that (overcoming difficulties)," she added.

Attempt

No conscious attempt to choose films that inspire: Balan

Sherni is the latest Balan film to put a woman in the forefront and follow her struggle, after a series of movies like Shakuntala Devi (2020), Mission Mangal (2019), and 2017 drama Tumhari Sulu. The actor said she isn't consciously choosing to attempt films that are "inspiring." "If they happen to inspire along the way, that's a bonus," the actor said.

Stories

I pick up stories that I find compelling, irresistible: Balan

"I pick up stories that I find compelling, irresistible. That's also true for the characters I choose. If we are getting to tell great female-centric stories, then why not. I am the hero of the piece and I love that," Balan said. Sherni also stars Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.