Vidya Balan will play a forest officer in 'Sherni'

Vidya Balan will soon be seen in Sherni, which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video in June. Sharing a poster from the movie, she said today that her character is "fearless as she steps out into the world!" Balan was last seen in Natkhat, a short film that was in race for Oscars, and Shakuntala Devi, which released last July on Prime.

Balan has her serious face on in middle of jungle

Helmed by Newton director Amit Masurkar, Sherni's poster shows Balan in a green shirt, surrounded by greenery. With a walkie-talkie in her hand, the actress has her serious face on. But it could be that she is being targeted, as the entire poster is seen through the target hole of some gun. The concept is intriguing and successfully raises anticipation about the film.

'Happy to announce my latest film 'Sherni''

Issues of animal preservation, human-animal conflict will be brought in

As per a press release, the 42-year-old will be playing a forest department officer in Sherni. Issues of animal preservation and human-animal conflict will be brought in. It also stars Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, and Neeraj Kabi. The Amazon original has been co-produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. Sherni is Abundantia's second collaboration with Balan after Shakuntala Devi.

Fans chant: 'Give us 'The Family Man 2' instead'

While many expressed their excitement, a large chunk of netizens was upset with Amazon. They were of the opinion that the OTT service should announce something about the The Family Man 2 instead, which they have been waiting to hear for months now. Notably, Amazon Help did tell a user that the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer is confirmed for a summer release, but provided no dates.

The audience wants 'The Family Man 2' soon!

These is not fare we are waiting for family man 2 and you are releasing different content — Thakur Venkatesh (@ThakurVenkates3) May 17, 2021

Recent report speculated June 11 release date for 'Family Man'

To recall, a report had predicted that the official announcement of the Raj-DK show will happen this week. It also batted for a June 11 premiere date. Given Amazon recently launched The Last Hour, it was being expected that the streamer will spread out its big releases, and drop Family Man next month. With the June slot getting booked now, fans are naturally upset.