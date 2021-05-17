'De De Pyaar De' turns 2: Age-gap romance treated best

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 17, 2021, 05:19 pm

'De De Pyaar De' trivia on its second anniversary

De De Pyaar De released on this day two years ago, and we got to see a layered love story, packaged in a new style. Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh, the movie was directed by renowned editor Akiv Ali. Coming from the house of Luv Ranjan, the 135-minute-long flick had received mixed reviews. On its anniversary, here are some facts.

Premise

We had a unmatched aged couple at the center

To recall, the film had a quinquagenarian man (Devgn) falling in love with a woman half his age (Singh). If things were not difficult for the pair already, a new set of troubles greeted them when they went to meet the man's estranged wife (Tabu) and family. The additional cast comprised Jimmy Sheirgill, Kumud Mishra, Alok Nath, Madhumati Kapoor, Inayat Sood, and Bhavin Bhanushali.

Do you know?

Devgn, Tabu recreated a song from their first-ever collaboration

Devgn and Tabu played their roles with grace, displaying a chemistry that comes from co-starring in multiple films. Makers even planned a sequence where Devgn and Tabu would be romancing to the song Raho Mein Unse Mulaqat Hogayi, an ode to their first-ever collaboration, Vijaypath.

Good side

When Devgn dared to play his real age, unlike many

Given the story, Devgn was continuously fed lines attacking his age throughout the movie. For Bollywood heroes who swear by their "forever young" concept, it was refreshing and intriguing to see him play his real age. Notably, the superstar had turned 50 just a month before the movie's release. With a nearly revolutionary story at the fore, was the treatment satisfactory?

Other side

Misogyny did not leave the makers alone

Ranjan has churned out misogynistic releases, be it the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series or Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. So coming from him, expectations were low for De De as it is. Interestingly, the movie did not disappoint on that account. Taunts at women being gold-diggers were made, women fighting over their age and appearance felt stuffy and unnecessary. Failed relationships, eh Ranjan?

#MeToo

Many questioned #MeToo accused Alok Nath's association

Just before its release, there was an uproar regarding rape accused Alok Nath being associated with the film too. While Hollywood has replaced stars like Kevin Spacey in the face of sexual assault allegations, Devgn said it was not feasible for them to re-shoot Nath's portions. The movie did not lose out on profit though, as it earned Rs. 103.64 at the box office.

Information

Is it happening? Producer had confirmed a sequel

De De ended with a scope for a sequel alive as Ashish (Devgn) and Aisha (Singh) stress over disclosing their relationship to Aisha's family next. We might get lucky, as producer Bhushan Kumar had confirmed that a sequel is in plans last year.