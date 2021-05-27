Amazon-MGM deal: 'No Time To Die' to release in October

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 27, 2021, 06:04 pm

MGM coming up with some big-name releases

The news of Amazon buying MGM Studios for $8.45bn is dominating the world of entertainment and business today. MGM has over 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows in its catalog, which will hopefully keep on expanding, even after this. However, the biggest takeaway from the pact was the announcement of release dates of big-name flicks like House of Gucci and No Time To Die.

Movie 1

Daniel Craig's last Bond outing hitting theaters on October 8

The 25th installment in the James Bond film series, No Time To Die, is the most anticipated film of the year It will introduce actor Rami Malek as a Bond villain, and it will also mark Daniel Craig's last outing as agent 007. After getting delayed multiple times due to various factors, No Time To Die is finally coming to theaters on October 8.

Movie 2

'House of Gucci': The Lady Gaga-starrer releases on November 24

House of Gucci, which has big names like Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, and Salma Hayek, will release on November 24. In this, Gaga will be portraying Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of planning the assassination of her husband Maurizio Gucci (Driver). It's based on a 2001 book called The House of Gucci by Sara Gay Forden.

Movie 3

G.I. Joe spin-off 'Snake Eyes': A July 23 release

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, a G.I. Joe spin-off, will be hitting theaters on July 23. The superhero film will star Henry Golding as the lead character, replacing Ray Park from previous iterations. The story will follow the life of a lone fighter, who gets trained by an ancient Japanese ninja clan, to become the hero and commando we know as Snake Eyes.

Details

More releases: 'The Addams Family 2' and other exciting films

The other releases include an Aretha Franklin biopic called Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson, which will be releasing on August 13. The Addams Family 2, a sequel to the 2019 film The Addams Family, is set for a release on October 22. Joe Wright-directed musical drama Cyrano, based on writer Erica Schmidt's stage musical of the same name, will be hitting theaters on December 25.