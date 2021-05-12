From Freddie Mercury to Bond nemesis, celebrating Rami Malek's journey

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 12, 2021, 12:02 pm

Rami Malek celebrates his 40th birthday today. The Bohemian Rhapsody star was born to Egyptian immigrant parents and raised in Los Angeles. Malek studied theater at college level, and wanted to be in showbiz since a young age. He'll next be seen as a guy giving tough time to James Bond in No Time to Die. We raise a toast to his incredible journey!

Family

Did you know Malek has a twin brother?

Yes, you read that right! Malek's identical twin brother is named Sami, who is a school teacher. He is four minutes younger than the noted actor. The brothers also have an elder sister, physician Yasmine Malek. Narrating one of their childhood memories, Malek said that once he had appeared as Sami at a school test and recited some lines. No one could recognize him.

Privacy

Malek is a VERY private person, the capitalized one stands!

Malek values privacy in his life, and is not active on social media. Even during interviews, he tends to be very reserved. In one such chat, he said that one of his top wishes is to live anonymous, abroad. He once asked actress Rachel Bilson to take down his old photo from her social media. "I'm a very private person," he texted her.

Details

He's in a relationship with his 'Bohemian Rhapsody' co-star

The Oscar-winning actor is in a relationship with his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star, Lucy Boynton. This tidbit was actually given by Malek himself while accepting an award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2019. "You [Boynton] have been my ally, my confidant, my love (sic)," the actor said. His current net worth is around $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Accolades

He has won Emmy Award, Oscar, Golden Globe, SAG Award

Malek was named in the list of 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2019. He has won multiple awards including an Emmy Award, Academy Award, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, and a BAFTA. Some of his best performances include TV series Mr. Robot and movies like Bohemian Rhapsody, Need For Speed, The Master, and Larry Crowne.