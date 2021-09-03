Top five tracks from Drake's latest album, 'Certified Lover Boy'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 03, 2021, 08:20 pm

Drake is finally back with his new album, 'Certified Lover Boy'

After a long wait, Drake dropped his sixth album, Certified Lover Boy today. Containing 21 tracks, the singer has roped in featuring artists like Jay-Z, Travis Scott, and Young Thug in the album. Earlier on August 30, he had shaken up social media when he released the cover art for his album--twelve varying emojis of "pregnant women." Here we review the top five songs.

Twitter Post

There are 21 tracks in total, spanning nearly 90 minutes

CERTIFIED LOVER BOY

AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE https://t.co/4nRngO8hDT — Drizzy (@Drake) September 3, 2021

Entry #1

Swing along: 'Papi's Home' is personal, harmonious

Second track of the exhaustive album, Papi's Home, makes it to the best among the rest category. Dedicated to "the juniors," it offers sweet harmony and lyrics, a personal touch. It includes borrowings from Montell Jordan's Daddy's Home. Similarly, Beatles members John Lennon and Paul McCartney have been credited as co-writers on the opening track, Champagne Poetry, which serves as an interpolation of Michelle.

Entry #2

Jay-Z, Drake spit fire in 'Love All'

Another slo-mo groovy track Love All with Jay-Z makes a good impression. The rapper duo gets real to target opponents with the lyrics: "I don't want no friends no more, not many understand me. Everybody want something. You know the price of everything but the value of nothing. But everybody want something." Interestingly, Jay-Z recently collaborated on Drake's top rival nowadays, Kanye's album Donda.

Entry #3

'Fountains' is the track with most unique color

An album that mostly reflects the same beat and rhythm, Fountains is the most unique. Featuring Nigerian singer Tems, the track is starkly different from the synth sounds and auto-tune madness. The percussion was the right accompaniment choice for the composition here. Tems' voice is addictive! Another song, IMY2 (with Kid Cudi) carries the same vibe. Clapping back yourself in the lyrics works well.

Entry #4

'You Only Live Twice' is groovy, catchy, familiar

You Only Live Twice is the sequel to Drake's 2011 hit song The Motto, which popularized the acronym YOLO (you only live once). Lil Wayne, who also collaborated on the original, is the winner here. His verse is more flexible and poignant. However, I believe rappers can and should by now come up with non-dehumanizing lyrics for women. Talking about their bodies isn't fun!

Entry #5

We get a lot of sadness, ranting, not much relatability

The fifth entry is Fair Trade. Apart from these, the Canadian rapper is widely mellow. He is sad and hurt because of colleagues, fans, and the world in general. But instead of coming across as relatable, it feels like he is on a rant about how epic he is and how doesn't deserve whatever is happening to him. Overall, the album gets 3/5 stars.